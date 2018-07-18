Overview

Dr. Shahram Shamekh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shamekh works at Shahram D. Shamekh M.D., F.A.C.P. in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.