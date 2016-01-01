Overview

Dr. Shahram Ravan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Ravan works at Cedars Sinai Internal Medicine in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.