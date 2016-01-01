Dr. Shahram Ravan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Ravan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahram Ravan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Ravan works at
Locations
Shahram F Ravan MD Inc9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 858-9200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahram Ravan, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1073544417
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr-UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Hosp/med Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravan works at
Dr. Ravan has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravan speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.