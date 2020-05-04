Dr. Naiem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahram Naiem, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahram Naiem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Naiem works at
Locations
Stephen C Berens MD A Med. Corp.1301 20th St Ste 590, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naiem was my cardiologist for over 5 years and was always thorough in his exams and explanations of my condition. When experiencing sone troubling symptoms, he would personally get on the phone to speak with me. He is the best and I would recommend him to anyone needing a great cardiologist.
About Dr. Shahram Naiem, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477659266
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naiem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naiem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naiem works at
Dr. Naiem has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Murmur and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naiem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naiem speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naiem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naiem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naiem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naiem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.