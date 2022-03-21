Overview

Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mashhadian works at Chino Hills Dental Group and Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.