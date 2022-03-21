See All Plastic Surgeons in Chino Hills, CA
Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mashhadian works at Chino Hills Dental Group and Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Chino Hills Dental Group and Orthodontics
    3410 Grand Ave, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 364-0027
  2. 2
    Rodeo Surgical Art
    421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • L A Downtown Medical Center
  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2022
    Mashhadian Shahram MD is so respectful, personal, and considerate. If I have to have a tooth pulled, he is the one I would chose. It is painless, quick, and he gives you all the options that you may have in the future. What a great attitude and caring Doctor. THANK YOU!
    Sherry Gruenwald — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1811107709
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashhadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mashhadian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mashhadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashhadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashhadian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashhadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashhadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

