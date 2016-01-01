See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Majidi works at Klingenstein Clinical Center, 1-North in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029
    Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    3131 Kings Hwy Ste 206, Brooklyn, NY 11234
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5E, New York, NY 10003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Head CT Scan
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Head CT Scan

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073956264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

