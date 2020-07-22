Dr. Shahram Kossari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kossari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Kossari, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahram Kossari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kossari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sean Kossari M.d. A. Prof Corp.14901 Rinaldi St Ste 320, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-1616
-
2
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kossari?
Dr.kossari is an amazing doctor delivered 3 of my children best doctor in San Fernando Valley!
About Dr. Shahram Kossari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1487697132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kossari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kossari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kossari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kossari works at
Dr. Kossari speaks Arabic and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kossari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kossari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kossari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kossari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.