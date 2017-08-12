Dr. Shahram Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahram Khalid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Khalid works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm151 Rvg Pkwy Ste 103, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 383-7323
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm201 Amanda Ln Ste 300, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 466-6524
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good in his profession. He has a huge knowledge of Neurology. I like his research work.Dr. Shahram Khalid is excellent. He is helping to control & alleviate neck & upper back pain that has plagued me for 10+ years.I trust him to always have my best interest at heart and am grateful for him knowledge & skill at treating dystonia with botox and physical therapy. he treats me with respect and kindness. I am more than pleased with his care. He is the best doctor of USA.
About Dr. Shahram Khalid, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922337476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.