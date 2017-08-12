Overview

Dr. Shahram Khalid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Khalid works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.