Dr. Javaheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahram Javaheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahram Javaheri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Shahram Javaheri MD Inc.26691 Plaza Ste 150, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 276-2882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Coast Digestive26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 354-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Javaheri was very professional and very personal. He listened and did not rush me. He explained exactly what the procedure was. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Shahram Javaheri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497861439
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific MC
- Alameda Co MC
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaheri.
