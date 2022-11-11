Overview

Dr. Shahram Hormozi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Hormozi works at Shahram Hormozi MD in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Syncope, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.