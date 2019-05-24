See All Urologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD

Urology
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.

Dr. Gholami works at Urology Associates of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Associates of Silicon Valley
    Urology Associates of Silicon Valley
2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
  • UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Indigo Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Microwave Treatment of Prostate Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 24, 2019
    The best Doctor
    Ashour Tarverdi — May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932272804
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gholami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gholami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gholami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gholami works at Urology Associates of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gholami’s profile.

    Dr. Gholami has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gholami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gholami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gholami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gholami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gholami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

