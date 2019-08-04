Overview

Dr. Shahram Fatemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fatemi works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.