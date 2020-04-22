Overview

Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Askari works at Comprehensive Integrated Care in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.