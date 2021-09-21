Overview

Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Shamsi works at Shahrad Shamsi MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.