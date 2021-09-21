Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Shamsi works at
Locations
Santa Monica2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-0504
Los Angeles Gastroenterology Clinic2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 325E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shamsi is an extremely knowledgeable and caring doctor. He has gone the extra steps to make necessary referrals and dives into research when a complicated issue arises. I have complicated issues and he always solves the problem and or finds the way to do so. He’s a great doctor.
About Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1700944378
Education & Certifications
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamsi works at
Dr. Shamsi has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamsi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.