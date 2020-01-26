Overview

Dr. Shahnoor Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Eastern Panhandle Psychiatry in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.