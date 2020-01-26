Dr. Shahnoor Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnoor Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahnoor Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Priority Medical Choice51 Street Of Dreams, Martinsburg, WV 25403 Directions (304) 264-1442
-
2
Next Health44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 115, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (888) 237-5426
-
3
Hagerstown Psychiatry Inc.12821 Oak Hill Ave Ste 3, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 452-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Just go for his treatment... He explains soo well.. Awsome experience of mine.. I would definitely refer you.. 5 star is very less for his treatment
About Dr. Shahnoor Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346342458
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.