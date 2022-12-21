Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahnaz Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahnaz Rao, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Shahnaz K. Rao Mdpa14300 Gallant Fox Ln Ste 224, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (410) 670-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service, professional, timely, and caring person Highly recommended
About Dr. Shahnaz Rao, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861586877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
