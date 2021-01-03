See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Friendswood, TX
Dr. Shahnaz Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shahnaz Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They graduated from Sind Medical College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Egerton Clinic in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Egerton Clinic
    3348 E FM 528 Rd, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2021
    Very knowledgeable doctor. Dr Khan has always listened to me and asked questions to find out what to describe or how to handle my health issues. She also found my rare cancer early.
    Mary Lou Bejarano — Jan 03, 2021
    About Dr. Shahnaz Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1164694477
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau County Medical Center
    • Sind Medical College, University Of Karachi
