Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Karim works at
One Stop Medical Care10019 Main St Ste A1, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6000
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't tell you how grateful I am to have been referred to Dr. Karim. I live with EXTREME chronic pain, and she take the time to sit down and listen to my history and assure me that she would help me find a pain medication that would best suit me and has found something to prescribe me that really helps. She always takes the time to listen to me.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1336135334
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U TX
- St. Lawrence College Karachi.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
