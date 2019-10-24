See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Bari works at Alliance Spine & Pain Centers, Augusta GA in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Spine & Pain Center
    1367 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-9033

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2019
    Dr. Bari has amazing bed-side manners. She is very compassionate and an excellent pain management physician! Highly Recommended!!! Robert Lack in Evans, GA 30809
    Robert Lack Evans, GA 30809 — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1679540215
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Internship
    • Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Karachi Pakistan
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • P.E.C.H.S College For Women, Karachi Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bari works at Alliance Spine & Pain Centers, Augusta GA in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bari’s profile.

    Dr. Bari has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

