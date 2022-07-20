Dr. Shahnawaz Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnawaz Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahnawaz Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2512 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-2416
-
2
Neurospinepain Surgery Center LLC7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Dr Qureshi is the Best! He recently did my back surgery when no other surgeon would help me. He has the Best bed side manner and really cares about his patients and their recovery!!!! What makes Dr. Qureshi different from other Doctors is he's the BEST at what he does!!
About Dr. Shahnawaz Qureshi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861603466
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.