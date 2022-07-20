Overview

Dr. Shahnawaz Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.