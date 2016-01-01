Overview

Dr. Shahnawaz Jaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Jaffer works at Boston Dermatology in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.