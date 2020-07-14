See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Shahm Martini, MD

Psychiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shahm Martini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Martini works at Martini Psychiatric Practice in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martini Psychiatric Practice
    1511 3rd Ave Ste 1018, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 381-0610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 14, 2020
    Dedicated specialists are increasingly difficult to find, especially psychiatrists and Dr. Martini is an excellent healthcare provider. Like any true scientist, he doesn't mind being peppered with questions about every aspect of treatment and symptoms. Educating people in the area of mental health and fighting the stigma attached to it, are of primary importance as well. The office coordinator/receptionist, Vanessa, is quite adept at her job and they make a great healthcare team.
    CBL.C — Jul 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahm Martini, MD
    About Dr. Shahm Martini, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Bulgarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962459461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahm Martini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martini works at Martini Psychiatric Practice in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Martini’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

