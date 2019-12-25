Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmatullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Rahmatullah works at
Locations
-
1
Shahla Rah1441 Avocado Ave # 340, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 650-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahmatullah?
I have been seeing Dr.Rah for a hemmorid banding procedure and couldn't be more pleased with her precision, efficiency and effectiveness. Dr. Rah has done multiple residences in multiple disciplines and it shows in her decisiveness and ability to effect change in a patient. I feel I am one of those patients she has helped.
About Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1356370209
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Loyola University
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmatullah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmatullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmatullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmatullah works at
Dr. Rahmatullah speaks Urdu.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmatullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmatullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmatullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmatullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.