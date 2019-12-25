See All Gastroenterologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (177)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Rahmatullah works at Digestive Health Care Center in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shahla Rah
    1441 Avocado Ave # 340, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Gastritis
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 25, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr.Rah for a hemmorid banding procedure and couldn't be more pleased with her precision, efficiency and effectiveness. Dr. Rah has done multiple residences in multiple disciplines and it shows in her decisiveness and ability to effect change in a patient. I feel I am one of those patients she has helped.
    John Lagatta / Newport Beach — Dec 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD
    About Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356370209
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahla Rahmatullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmatullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahmatullah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahmatullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahmatullah works at Digestive Health Care Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rahmatullah’s profile.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmatullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmatullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmatullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmatullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

