Dr. Shahla Ali, MD
Dr. Shahla Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College.
Allen Psychiatry1774 W McDermott Dr Ste 150, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 340-2777Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ali summed up succinctly: SHE CARES. I have been seeing her for 6 months. She is passionate about her work and has a true heart for the patients In her care . She is up to date on the very latest treatment and medication options. Never will you feel dismissed , rushed , or condescended to with this incredible doc. Highly skilled , intelligent , compassionate physician.
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1740505957
- Meharry Medical College
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.