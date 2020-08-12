See All Pediatricians in Huntington Park, CA
Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Medical Center / Hospital

Dr. Abdel-Malek works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3100 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255
(866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
  • East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • LACare
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Very knowledgeable, kind and friendly doctor. Explain every thing simply and clearly
    Magi Tafik — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295832277
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center / Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ain Shams University Hospitals
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
