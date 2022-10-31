Overview

Dr. Shahina Javeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Bangalor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Javeed works at Shahina Javeed, MD in Holiday, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.