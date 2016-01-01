Dr. Shahina Jafry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahina Jafry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahina Jafry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Psychiatric Associates of Rockford Sc6078 Palo Verde Dr, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 398-9360
Janet Wattles Center8616 Northern Ave, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 399-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rosecrance Belvidere915 Alexandra Dr, Belvidere, IL 61008 Directions (888) 928-5278
Rosecrance Ware Center2704 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 968-9300
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jafry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafry has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Bipolar Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafry. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafry.
