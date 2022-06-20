Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirzadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Shirzadi works at
Locations
Shahin Shirzadi MD PA1415 Highway 6 Ste A200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 796-2101Thursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This gentle, kind,caring, dedicated doctor is one of the most knowledgeable in his field. Should you need a neurologist, you want Dr.Shirzadi ! I first saw him in February 2022.
About Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013910876
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Houston/Herman Hospital
- University Tex Med Br
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirzadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirzadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirzadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirzadi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirzadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirzadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirzadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirzadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirzadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.