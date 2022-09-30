Overview

Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Sheibani-Rad works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Encino, CA and Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.