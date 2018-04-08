Dr. Shahin Rahimian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Rahimian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahin Rahimian, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Rahimian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Inc.176 Health Care Ln Ste B, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 260-0160
-
2
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 260-0160Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Panhandle Gastroenterology Pllc2000 Foundation Way Ste 3500, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 260-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahimian?
Dr. Rahimian checked all the boxes for my medical care. He was very smart, caring, and available for my medical needs. I would recommend him to any friend or family member.
About Dr. Shahin Rahimian, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian
- 1174581763
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahimian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimian works at
Dr. Rahimian has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahimian speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.