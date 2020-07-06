Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmanesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Center for Adult Medicine of Snj PA651 Route 73 N Ste 405, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 985-0203Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirmanesh is an absolute one of the best doctors I have ever had. He is almost instantly able to address any condition. And if it is not in his field of expertise he will give a recommendation where you can be helped. I love him. My husband loves him also. He has been a real blessing to us!
About Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirmanesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirmanesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirmanesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirmanesh speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmanesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmanesh.
