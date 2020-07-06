Overview

Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Mirmanesh works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.