Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Mirmanesh works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Adult Medicine of Snj PA
    651 Route 73 N Ste 405, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 985-0203
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. Mirmanesh is an absolute one of the best doctors I have ever had. He is almost instantly able to address any condition. And if it is not in his field of expertise he will give a recommendation where you can be helped. I love him. My husband loves him also. He has been a real blessing to us!
    Emma — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1679505325
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahin Mirmanesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmanesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirmanesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirmanesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirmanesh works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mirmanesh’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmanesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmanesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirmanesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirmanesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

