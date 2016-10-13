Overview

Dr. Shahin Keramati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest



Dr. Keramati works at Excel Spine Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.