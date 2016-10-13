Dr. Shahin Keramati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keramati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Keramati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahin Keramati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
Dr. Keramati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group501 Washington St Ste 512, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-0014
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keramati?
Dr. Keramati has been seeing my mom for heart condition and he is a gentle professional who takes time to listen to patients and is one step ahead to ensure she receives the best cardiac health care. He asks questions and is always prepared for my moms visit (you can tell he has read her medical record beforehand). If I ever needed a cardiologist I will be seeing him without hesitation.
About Dr. Shahin Keramati, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1568479392
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keramati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keramati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keramati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keramati works at
Dr. Keramati has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keramati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keramati speaks Arabic and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keramati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keramati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keramati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keramati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.