Dr. Shahin Javaheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Javaheri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Elizabeth Slass Lee A Medical Corporation2999 Regent St Ste 401, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (415) 923-3800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Plastic Surgery2100 Webster St Ste 502, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had lost some weight which resulted in sagging skin which felt like it was getting pinched in my clothes. Dr. J and his team were very welcoming and provided a lot of information for me to make an educated decision on how to improve my body. My husband went with me to the appointment and Dr. addressed his concerns as well. The whole team had been very patient with my questions regarding the procedure and the cost associated. What I especially appreciated was the personal attention Dr. J provided. I could text him any time with a question or concern post-procedure, even when he was on vacation, and he got back to me quickly. I loved seeing my flat tummy after the healing was done!
About Dr. Shahin Javaheri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- 1962487421
Education & Certifications
- Alameda Co Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
