Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Hakimian works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    EEG & Neurophysiology Lab at Harborview
    325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Migraine
Myoclonus
Pituitary Tumor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tension Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
D. Ford — Aug 10, 2020
About Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD

Specialties
  • Clinical Neurophysiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518047505
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Residency
  • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
Internship
  • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hakimian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hakimian works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hakimian’s profile.

Dr. Hakimian has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
Close Icon

