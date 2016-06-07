Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD
Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Southern California Reproductive Center450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 277-2393
Valencia27871 Smyth Dr Ste 102, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 441-3590
Lancaster44105 15th St W Ste 304, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 418-5107
Ventura Office2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-9112
Center for Reproductive Medicine4080 Loma Vista Rd Ste P, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-9112
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Meeting Dr. Ghadir was the best thing that happened to my husband and I. He is an amazing physician who truly cares about his patients and is always available to answer questions. His nurses are the best nurses I've ever met (and I've worked in the healthcare profession for 8 years). Dr. Ghadir is compassionate, attentive to details, and his humor helped get us through a difficult time. Deciding to see an infertility specialist was scary and I'm so glad we choose Dr. Ghadir! He's the best!!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1518023126
- UCLA Cedars Sinai MC
- Kaiser Permanente Mc
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- UCLA
