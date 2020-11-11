Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etebar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Etebar works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 110, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8058
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Etebar has my best interest and always asks questions as to my mobility, my pain levels, and progress. He genuinely listens to me and answers my questions in a clear and understand way. I have diligently followed his instructions and am very pleased with the results of my surgery. He and is staff are very friendly and concerned. I thank them so very much for all the help they have provided me.
About Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1194721308
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etebar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etebar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etebar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etebar works at
Dr. Etebar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etebar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Etebar speaks Arabic.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Etebar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etebar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etebar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etebar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.