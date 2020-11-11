See All Neurosurgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center

Dr. Etebar works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 110, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-8058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    About Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1194721308
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etebar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etebar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etebar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etebar works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Etebar’s profile.

    Dr. Etebar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etebar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Etebar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etebar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etebar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etebar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

