Overview

Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center



Dr. Etebar works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.