Dr. Shahin Chandrasoma, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Chandrasoma, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Pasadena Urological Medical Group112 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 796-8102
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandrasoma?
Dr. Chandrasoma is my favorite urologist ever. I wish all doctors were as good as he is. I grow kidney stones so I have unfortunately had too much experience with them. Dr. Chandrasoma is absolutely the best!!
About Dr. Shahin Chandrasoma, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Urology
