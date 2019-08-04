Overview

Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tazewell, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Assadnia works at East Tennessee Vascular Center in Tazewell, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN and Newport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.