Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tazewell, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Locations
1
Claiborne Medical Center1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 304, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (423) 317-6560
2
East Tennessee Vascular Center Pllc1125 W 1st North St Ste B, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 317-6560
3
Cath lab3301 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Ste A, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 317-6560
4
Healthstar Physicians150 E Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 317-6560Tuesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had blockage in both legs. Dr Assadnia cleared his blockages and he is able to walk again. Dr.assadnia is a great dr and a very caring individual. He has an awesome staff and they all care about their patients. I admire and highly recommend him and his staff. That just you so much for the cars you gave my husband.
About Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Med College Of Ohio
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Tech University
- General Surgery
Dr. Assadnia has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assadnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
