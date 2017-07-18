Overview

Dr. Shahid Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at Cardiovascular Services in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.