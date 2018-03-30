Dr. Samy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahid Samy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Samy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Samy works at
Locations
Florida Lung Specialists PA1588 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 733-0275
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shahid Samy helped me with a problem in my lungs. I now have peace of mind, and can go forward happily with my life. He is such a knowledgeable doctor, who truly made me feel relaxed and important by his kind and gentle manner. I feel so lucky that I chose him.
About Dr. Shahid Samy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285610188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samy works at
Dr. Samy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Samy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.