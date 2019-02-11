Overview

Dr. Shahid Rehman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Rehman works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

