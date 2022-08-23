Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They completed their residency with Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
South Texas Clinic for Pain Mgmt.801 E Nolana Ave Ste 7, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 687-8120
South Texas Clinic for Pain Management5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 106, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-9996
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Folks my Doc. For ( Pain management) Shahid Rashis MD Is doing amazing job for a old broken down body .. His got me where I have less pain on my back and butt.. Now his got my knee injected where I got less pain till my upcoming surgery .. I’m to return Friday to do my lower right sight injection .. After that he be burning my pain nerves on my butt, so they can go away . I saw two other doctor before I found him and them two don’t even get close to what his done and that’s Miracle for I could hardly walk anymore.. Thank you Lord for what a great doctor ..
About Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1679514905
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.