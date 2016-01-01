Dr. Shahid Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
Greater Houston Heart Specialists18300 Katy Fwy Ste 275, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 379-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahid Rahman, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982893129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
