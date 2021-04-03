Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Frederick Office196 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-3130
Frederick Health400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3130
Cardiovascular Specialists of Germantown LLC12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 114, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 702-0182
Andrew L Liss Dpm10301 Georgia Ave Ste 206, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 363-4370
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Wonderful, he has neurological services as well and besides being thorough he is pleasant
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1447214549
- Univ of Texas Health Center - Tyler
- Nj Neuroscience Institute Of Seton Hall University At Jfk Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Rafiq speaks Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.
