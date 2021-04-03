See All Neurologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD

Neurology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Rafiq works at Comprehensive Neurology Svs in Frederick, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Sleep Apnea and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick Office
    196 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3130
  2. 2
    Frederick Health
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3130
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Specialists of Germantown LLC
    12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 114, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 702-0182
  4. 4
    Andrew L Liss Dpm
    10301 Georgia Ave Ste 206, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 363-4370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Sleep Apnea
Cerebrovascular Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Wonderful, he has neurological services as well and besides being thorough he is pleasant
    Kim — Apr 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD
    About Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD

    • Neurology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1447214549
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Texas Health Center - Tyler
    • Nj Neuroscience Institute Of Seton Hall University At Jfk Medical Center
    • Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafiq has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Sleep Apnea and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

