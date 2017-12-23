Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parvez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Med Academy/higher Med Institute and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Locations
Boston Children's Health Physicians100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 358-0188
Pediatric Neurology Associates PC755 N Broadway Ste 540, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 358-0188
BCHP Middletown Speciality Office100 Crystal Run Rd Ste 108, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (914) 358-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician who will do all he can for his patients!! Office has improved over the last few months. I'd highly recommend him to all!!
About Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Bulgarian, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Med Academy/higher Med Institute
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvez speaks Bengali, Bulgarian, Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvez.
