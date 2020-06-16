Overview

Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Mather Hospital.



Dr. Nawaz works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.