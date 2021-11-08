Overview

Dr. Shahid Jamil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.



Dr. Jamil works at Donald E. Deering, Ph.D, PLC in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.