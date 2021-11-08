Dr. Shahid Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Jamil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Jamil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.
Dr. Jamil works at
Locations
-
1
Donald E. Deering, Ph.D, PLC44555 Woodward Ave Ste 405, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-7133
-
2
Donald R Bradley43700 Woodward Ave Ste 301, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 333-7100
- 3 2520 S Telegraph Rd Ste 202, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 333-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?
Dr. Jamil treated me at St. Joseph Mercy in-patient unit and out-patient when my regular psychiatrist was on vacation. He educated me about my conditions and found a treatment plan that worked for me. I greatly appreciated his care and concern.
About Dr. Shahid Jamil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1003988817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.