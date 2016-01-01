Overview

Dr. Shahid Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Hussain works at Balboa Nephrology Medical Group in El Centro, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.