Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasnain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Richmond
- Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD
Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hasnain works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Pediatrics, PLLC22001 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (832) 222-5437Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gentle Pediatrics, PLLC6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 222-5437
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Anorexia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arm Injuries
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Asthma-Related Cough
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Gums
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Chest Cold
- View other providers who treat Chest Infections
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cleft Lip and Palate
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Compulsive Scalp Picking
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diaper Rash
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Digestive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Feeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Foot Infections
- View other providers who treat Foot Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Nose
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Throat
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hand Foot and Mouth Disease
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Hay Fever-Like Sneezing
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Infections
- View other providers who treat Head Lice
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Heat Rash
- View other providers who treat Helminth Infections
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jaw Sprain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Labored Breathing
- View other providers who treat Leg Pain
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malabsorption and Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mouth Lesions
- View other providers who treat Mouth Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Sprain
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Care
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nose Injuries
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Numbness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Runny Nose
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Disorders
- View other providers who treat Snoring
- View other providers who treat Sore Throat
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Swollen Gums
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thigh Strain
- View other providers who treat Tongue Conditions
- View other providers who treat Tooth Abscess
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urticaria Due to Cold
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Weakness
- View other providers who treat Weight Gain
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wounds
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasnain?
Went great
About Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1437249430
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Lincoln Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasnain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasnain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasnain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasnain works at
Dr. Hasnain speaks Hindi and Urdu.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasnain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasnain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasnain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasnain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.