Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Locations
-
1
Citizens Victoria Surgical Associates2700 Citizens Plz Ste 403 Bldg A, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 575-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashmi?
About Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1144259680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.