Dr. Shahid Haque, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.